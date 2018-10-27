हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh

4 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

4 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Bijapur
Representational image

Four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were on Saturday killed by Naxals in an IED blast in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. At least two other CRPF jawans got injured.

According to news agency PTI, the Naxals blew up an anti-landmine vehicle in Bijapur district.

The CRPF personnel killed by the Naxals included one Assiatant Sub-Inspector, one head constable and two constables.

Anti-Naxal Operation DIG P Sundar Raj said, "Four Central Reserve Police Force personnel (one ASI, one head-constable, two constables of 168 battalion) lost their lives in an IED blast in Awapalli Police Station area in Bijapur. Two injured jawans were sent for medical treatment."

