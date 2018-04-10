4 CRPF personnel get out-of-turn promotion for foiling terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

The Home Ministry has given out-of-turn promotion to four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the recommendation of the paramilitary force. The jawans who have been given the promotion foiled two terror attacks, killing at least six terrorists, during their posting in Jammu and Kashmir.

While havildar AS Krishna has been made an ASI, Dinesh Raja and Prafull Kumar have been promoted to the post of havildar.

These three CRPF personnel, from the 45th battalion, had foiled an attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Sumbel in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 5, 2017.

Another jawan, Raghunath Ulhas of the 23rd battalion has been promoted to become a havildar. He had foiled the terror attack on CRPF camp in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on February 11, 2018.

A jawan of the CRPF was killed by terrorists during the failed bid to attack the CRPF camp at Karan Nagar in Srinagar. Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Two terrorists were spotted by an alert sentry at the observation post of 23rd battalion of the CRPF in Karan Nagar area. The two were forced to flee as the alert sentry fired at them.

Searches in the area revealed that terrorists carrying backpacks and AK-47 rifles had taken shelter in a building near the CRPF camp, which was then surrounded.

After the hiding militants were challenged, they fired at the security forces triggering a gunfight. The latest attack on the Army camp took place nearly 15 months after the Jammu region was hit by a similar attack.