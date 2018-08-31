हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nandamuri Harikrishna

Four hospital staff sacked for taking selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's dead body

Nandamuri Harikrishna  met with a ghastly road accident on August 29 and was declared dead by the doctors when brought to a hospital.

Four hospital staff sacked for taking selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna&#039;s dead body
Representational image

(Story by Prasad Bhosekar)

New Delhi: The craze for a selfie with a dead body of a celebrity cost four employees of a private hospital their jobs and a police complaint against them.

On August 29, Nandamuri Harikrishna, an actor-turned-politician and son of late NTR, met with a ghastly road accident in early hours near Narketpally in Nalgonda district of Telangana. He was rushed to the Kkamineni private hospital where he was declared brought dead by a team of doctors.

Selfie dead body

However, four staffers, belonging to body cleaning and packing department of the mortuary, clicked a selfie and that too smiling next to mortal remains of Harikrishna.

As soon as the selfie went viral on the social media, the management of Kamineni hospital took strict action. ''All four of them have been sacked for such an unpardonable insensitivity. A police complaint has also been against them for clicking and sharing this selfie," said Venkat Bharadwaj.

The management of Kamineni hospital expressed their regrets to Nandamuri Harikrishna family adding that they have the utmost respect for every patient privacy.

