'4 Pakistan soldiers drown in river after Indian forces' firing'

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 23:07

Islamabad: Pakistan Army said on Sunday that four of its soldiers were drowned in a river in PoK after their vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Indian forces in a ceasefire violation from across the LoC.

Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said the vehicle was targeted as it was moving along the Neelum river in Athmuqam town, 73 kilometres from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The vehicle fell into the river and four soldiers were killed in the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire violation," Ghafoor said.

The body of one soldier has been recovered while search for the other three is underway, he said.

Army said Pakistani troops effectively responded to the cease fire violation.

Earlier, Ghafoor alleged at a press briefing that ceasefire violations by India along the LoC were the highest in 2017.

"There were 315 ceasefire violation by India in 2014, 248 in 2015, and 382 in 2016 while this year so far the number of such violations is 580," he alleged.

