4 people returning from Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai’s wedding killed in road accident

At least four people, including three leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), died as their vehicle met with an accident while returning from the marriage ceremony of party leader Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning on NH-57 near Araria. The deceased hailed from Kishanganj in Bihar. Among them were former minister Islamuddin Baghi’s son Ikramuddin, RJD district chief Intekhab Alam and Dighalbank zonal president Pappu, reported Prabhat Khabar. The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained.

They were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, which met with an accident near Pothia bridge along NH-57.

As soon as the information of the accident came in, Forbesganj police personnel rushed to the spot. However, the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be found. Prabhat Khabar quoted an eyewitness as saying that the driver fell asleep while driving, leading to the accident. However, reports also said that there was a collision with a truck.

The deceased were reportedly on their way back from the marriage ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai, who tied the knot at a grand function in Patna. Among others, the ceremony was attended by RJD supremo and Tej Pratap’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Lalu could attend the wedding ceremony as he was granted parole for three days. He is currently serving a sentence in connection with fodder scam cases.