Muzaffarnagar: 4 persons found dead in separate incidents

In the second incident, the body of a 25-year-old man was found in Begrajpur, the police said, adding a body of another youth was found on the Meerut-Karnal Highway.

Muzaffarnagar: Four persons have been found dead in separate incidents in the district, the police said. 

The body of a 30-year-old married woman was found near Mansurpur village last evening, they said, adding she had gone outside to buy some goods but did not return. 

In the second incident, the body of a 25-year-old man was found in Begrajpur, the police said, adding a body of another youth was found on the Meerut-Karnal Highway.

In the fourth incident, a body of a woman was found in her house at Kairana town, the police said. 

The incidents are being probed, they added. 

