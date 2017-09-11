close
﻿
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 09:41
4 states, one UT fast-track cases, solve decade-old cases, bring pendency to almost zero

New Delhi: In a first, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Chandigarh managed to dispose cases pending for a decade or more by fast-tracking coiurt procedures. The four states and one Union Territory have brought down cases pending for over 10 years in subordinate courts to almost zero.

Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra and Karnataka, too, have brought down pendency of decade-old cases to nearly 1% of the total pending cases in their subordinate courts.

In India, decade-old cases account for 23 lakh or approximately 9% of all cases pending in subordinate courts. In India, 2.54 crore cases are pending in nearly 17,000 subordinate courts. Out of this, 22.76 lakh cases are pending for more than 10 years, according to latest statistics from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), reported the Times of India.

This data does not include cases pending in the Supreme Court or high courts.

Slow moving cases have resulted in a large number of undertrials languishing in jails. These undertrials have been inside jail for longer than the sentence, if convicted. Two-thirds of the country's prison population comprises undertrials, says government's estimates.

Women and senior citizens suffer most because of pendency, with around 15% of the 2.54 crore pending cases related to them. Currently, over 26 lakh cases been filed by women and 11 lakh by senior citizens are pending in courts.

Currently, Gujarat has the highest percentage of cases pending for over 10 years in subordinate courts – 20% approximately. This is followed by Odisha at 17%, Bihar at 16%, UP at 13%, West Bengal and Uttarakhand at 12% each.

0 Comment

