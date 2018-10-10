4 students arrested in Jalandhar for alleged links with JeM, another terror group; arms recovered

At least four students have been arrested in Jalandhar for alleged links to terrorist organisations. The students were arrested in a joint operation by Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to a report in The Kashmir Monitor, the students allegedly had links with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Several arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered by the police team in the possession of the students. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also nabbed the module handler, who is being interrogated.

The same was confirmed on microblogging site Twitter by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The tweet said, “In joint operation Punjab Police and J&K police picked up four students linked to AGH/JeM from Jalandhar, Punjab. Arms, ammunition & explosives recovered. The module handler picked up by J&K Police is being questioned.”

Punjab Director General of Police, Suresh Arora, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested from CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology in Shahpur area near Jalandhar. They were residing in the hostel of the educational institution.

The raid was reportedly conducted early Wednesday morning by a group of around 90 policemen. Reports said that the arrested students were identified as Zahid Gulzar, Mohammad Idriss Shah, Nadeem and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt.