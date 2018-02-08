443 candidates file nominations for Meghalaya polls

Shillong: As many as 443 candidates filed their nomination papers for the February 27 assembly elections to the Meghalaya assembly, an election official said on Wednesday.

"A total of 443 candidates have filed nomination papers for the 60 assembly constituencies. On the last day (Wednesday) of filing papers, 126 candidates filed nominations," said state Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said.

He said the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 12.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma filed his nomination papers from two assembly constituencies — Ampati and Songsak.

Sangma had won from Ampati for five consecutive terms since 1993.

Former Chief Ministers Salseng C Marak and Donkupar Roy filed their nomination papers as the nominee of the Congress and United Democratic Party.

The BJP who is making all efforts to unseat the ruling Congress had fielded in 47 assembly constituencies, while other political parties like the National People`s Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Hill State People`s Democratic Party, United Democratic Party are also fielding candidates from various constituencies.