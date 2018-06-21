हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
International Yoga Day

4th International Yoga Day: Indian Armed Forces show the way in challenging terrains

From cold deserts of Ladakh to sea shores of Visakhapatnam, Indian Armed Forces celebrated International Yoga Day in some of the most difficult places on earth.

Pic courtesy: ITBP

Ladakh/Visakhapatnam: Serving as the ultimate inspiration to millions of enthusiasts around the world, members of Indian Armed Forces on Thursday morning celebrated the 4th International Yoga Day in some the most difficult terrains.

Spectacular pictures tweeted by Ministry of AYUSH showed Armed Forces practicing Yoga asanas in desert, river and on naval ships.

The Himveers of Indo Tibetan Border Police performed the Surya Namaskar at an altitude of 18,000-feet in the cold desert of Ladakh.

 

Another batch of ITBP jawans performed 'River Yoga' in Digaru river in Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh. The jawans, half soaked in river water, practiced several asanas.

Eastern naval command staff also perform yoga on-board the INS Jyothi in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam. Eastern Naval Command's submarine staff also participated in the celebrations.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led 50,000 yoga enthusiasts in performing asanas in Dehradun's Forest Research Institute (FRI). He highlighted the countless benefits of practicing asanas and said that it is one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world today.

