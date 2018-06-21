हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandigarh

4th International Yoga Day:Union minister Smriti Irani ,Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar perform asanas

Union Textile Minister Irani performed asanas along with around 4,000 enthusiasts at the event. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Chandigarh unit BJP chief Sanjay Tandon were also present.

4th International Yoga Day:Union minister Smriti Irani ,Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar perform asanas
ANI photo

CHANDIGARH: International Yoga Day was observed across Haryana and Punjab today, with Union minister Smriti Irani and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participating in programmes in Chandigarh and Jhajjar.

In the joint capital of the two states, Chandigarh, Punjab Governor and the Union Territory's administrator V P Singh Badnore was the chief guest at a Yoga event in Sector 17.

Union Textile Minister Irani performed asanas along with around 4,000 enthusiasts at the event. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Chandigarh unit BJP chief Sanjay Tandon were also present.

In Haryana, Khattar and agriculture minister O P Dhankar rolled out their Yoga mats along with several other people, including children, at a state-level event in Jhajjar. 

To mark the day, a seminar on Yoga was also organised at the Nehru Government Postgraduate College at Bahadurgarh Road, officials said.

In Punjab, a state-level event was held at a sports complex in Mohali. 

The day was picked by the United Nations to celebrate the ancient Indian practice and people across the country today marked the fourth International Day for Yoga.

Tags:
ChandigarhHaryana and Punjab4th International Yoga DaySmriti IraniManohar Lal Khattar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close