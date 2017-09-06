close
5.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Andaman and Nicobar Islands; no injuries reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck the Andaman Islands on Wednesday morning. No loss of life or injuries or property has been reported.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 07:01
5.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Andaman and Nicobar Islands; no injuries reported

Port Blair: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck the Andaman Islands on Wednesday morning. No loss of life or injuries or property has been reported.

The quake stuck at 160 km from Port Blair at 5 am. It had a depth of 86.8 km

On August 10, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Andaman islands at a depth of 10 km, states the United States Geological Survey.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands fall into the “Very Severe Intensity” seismic zone.

More details awaited.

Earthquake5.2 magnitude‪‪Andaman Islands‬

