हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. While the epicentre of the earthquake is yet to be confirmed, News agency ANI quoted IMD as saying that it occurred at 8.13 pm.

5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
Representational image

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. While the epicentre of the earthquake is yet to be confirmed, News agency ANI quoted IMD as saying that it occurred at 8.13 pm.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir earthquakeJ&K earthquakeEarthquake

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close