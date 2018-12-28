हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzaffarnagar

5 arrested for poaching in Muzaffarnagar forest

The members of this gang first poach wildlife animals and then supply their meat.

5 arrested for poaching in Muzaffarnagar forest
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: Five people were arrested for allegedly poaching wildlife animals for meat in the Shukertal forest range in the Hastinapur sanctuary here, police said Friday. They were members of a gang that supplied meat of wildlife animals, Shukertal Range Officer Raj Singh Pundhir said.

Ratenpal, Madan, Retan Singh, Dhum Singh and Vijaypal were arrested by a team of the forest department on Thursday and 20 kg of meat was seized, he said. The matter is being investigated, the officer said

Tags:
MuzaffarnagarMuzaffarnagar poachingHastinapur sanctuary

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close