Maharashtra

5 beaten to death on suspicion of being child lifters in Maharashtra's Dhule

At least five people were beaten to death on suspicion of being child lifters in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Sunday. The incident occurred at Rainpada village in Dhule district.

According to Indian Express, at least 15 people have been detained in connection with the case. One of the victims was identified to be hailing from Solapur.

More details are awaited.

