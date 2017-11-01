Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
5 feared dead, 100 injured after boiler at NTPC plant explodes

Five people are feared dead and nearly 100 have been injured after a boiler went off at an NTPC plant in Uchahar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Nov 01, 2017
Raebareli: Five people are feared dead and nearly 100 have been injured after a boiler went off at an NTPC plant in Uchahar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

SDM Uchahar has confirmed the death of three labourers.

NTPC has conveyed to the government that they might need additional help to control the situation. 

The thermal power plant, also known as Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Plant, is one of the coal-based power plants of NTPC. It has an installed capacity of 1550 MW. The plant was earlier run by Uttar Pradesh state electricity board but was taken over by the NTPC a couple of years back. 

 

