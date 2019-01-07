5 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Odisha

Kendrapara: At least five people were killed and another one was seriously injured when the car carrying them rammed into a stationary truck near Kendrapara district town in Odisha on Monday, police said. The accident took place near Aaanlabanka Chowk in the early hours, when the six persons were returning to Kendrapara town from a 'jatra' show, a police officer said.

The car dashed against the truck parked along Paradip-Daitary expressway, the Inspector of Derabish Police Station, Sudhir Sahu, said. The crash left the car badly mangled and the bodies had to be extricated from the vehicle by using gas cutters, he said. Four of the deceased have been identified as Rajesh Jena, Debashis Sethy, Harekrushna Sahu and Deepak Dhal of nearby areas, he added.

The identity of another deceased is yet to be established, a police officer said. The injured person was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the police officer said.