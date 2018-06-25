हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana

5 killed in Telangana accident

Hyderabad: Five people were killed and five others injured when a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw on Monday in Telangana`s Ranga Reddy, police said.

The accident occurred near Lingala area. According to the police, a group of 10 women with their vegetables were on their way to a market in Hyderabad when the car coming from opposite direction rammed into the three-wheeler.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Ibrahimpatnam and Hyderabad. 

The death toll may increase as the three were in critical condition.

In a similar accident on Sunday, 14 women agriculture workers and a boy were killed when a tractor carrying them plunged in a canal in Yadadri district.

Road accidents have claimed 7,219 lives in Telangana during 2016. 

According to Road Safety and Railway Authority of Telangana, the number reduced by 9 per cent during 2017. Most of the accidents were caused by negligence by drivers.

