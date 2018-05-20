6 security personnel killed in Naxal attack on police vehicle in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh

DANTEWADA: Six security personnel, including men from the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces and from District Force, were on Sunday killed in a blast on a police vehicle in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. Five had been killed on the spot while one died during treatment. One other personnel has also sustained serious injuries in the attack in Cholnar village and is undergoing treatment.

"Six jawans have been killed and one has been injured according to the preliminary investigation. A search operation is being held by security forces. The blast could have been of a high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation," Sunder Raj P, DIG Anti-Naxal Operation said.

Chhattisgarh: 3 jawans of Chhattisgarh Armed Force & 2 jawans of District Force killed and 2 jawans injured in an IED blast on a police vehicle in Dantewada's Cholnar Village. Troops of CRPF rushed to the spot, More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/J6a0JMpknn — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2018

Troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been rushed to the spot. The deafening blast, near Cholnar, targeted a jeep in which seven security personnel were patrolling in a remote area. The Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district.

The team was surveying a road being built between Kirandul and Cholnar when it was attacked. "We have sounded a high alert in the area and launched a search operation for the Naxalites," Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Vivekanand Sinha said adding that the lone survivor would be taken to Raipur for better treatment.

The blast took place two days before Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is set to hold a public meeting in Dantewada. Officials said security would be further increased for the Chief Minister`s meeting.