500 AIIMS nurses in Delhi on strike
IANS | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 12:51
New Delhi: Over 500 nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here went on strike on Sunday over the death of a nurse during treatment at the hospital, officials said.
According to a senior official, a nurse named Rajveer Kaur, who was being treated at the AIIMS, died on Saturday.
The nurses have alleged negligence in treatment by the doctor and are demanding suspension of the doctor who was treating Kaur.
AIIMS has about 5,000 nurses and they are considered as the backbone of the hospital.
First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 12:51
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!