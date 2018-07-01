हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

51 underprivileged couples get married at mass wedding ceremony at Jind

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, the chief guest for the event, blessed the couples and wished them good luck for their future.

51 underprivileged couples get married at mass wedding ceremony at Jind

Rohit Kumar

As many as 51 underprivileged couples got married at a mass wedding ceremony in Jind in Haryana on Sunday. The event was organised by Yuva Mitra Mandal and Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra was the chief guest. He blessed the couple who tied the knot at the grand ceremony.

The women who got married at the event were also given a hamper each carrying some necessary items. The event was also attended by Haryana Chief Minister’s personal secretary Rajesh Goyal, among others.

Subhash Chandra blessed the couples and wished them good luck for their future. He also announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for the Yuva Mitra Mandal. Addressing the gathering, the Rajya Sabha MP told the couples that they should stop regretting the past, or thinking about the future, instead, they should live in the present.

He further referred to the increasing population of the country. The Member of Parliament asked those who got married at the event to vow to not have more than two children. He warned them of the consequences of ever increasing population in the country.

Tags:
HaryanaHaryana mass weddingSubhash Chandramass wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close