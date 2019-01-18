51 women between 10-50 years have entered Sabarimala after SC ruling, says Kerala govt

NEW DELHI: In a surprising revelation, Kerala government on Friday submitted a note in Supreme Court (SC) stating that 51 women between the age groups of 10 and 50 years have entered Sabarimala Temple following SC's landmark verdict on September 28, 2018.

#Correction: In a note, submitted in SC by the Kerala government, it stated that 51 women between the age groups of 10 and 50 years entered #SabarimalaTemple following SC verdict. (Earlier tweet will be deleted) https://t.co/DoX2l0HCiT — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

Traditionally, girls and women in the menstruating age group of 10-50 years were barred from offering prayers at the shrine, the presiding deity of which is "Naishtika Brahamachari" (perennial celebate). But the apex court in its judgment said that women of all ages should be allowed to enter the temple.

The SC's verdict sparked a furor across the state with devotees claiming that the entry of menstruating women inside the temple is against the tradition. Massive protests were launched in different parts of the state and several women were stopped from entering the temple. But history was created on January 2, when two women - Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini - managed to enter the temple by dodging the protesters.

The two women - who are under the age of 50 - have been receiving death threats since then for entering the temple and they filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking round-the-clock protection. The apex court heard the plea on Friday and ordered the Kerala government to provide adequate security to the two women.

Both the women were stopped from ascending the hill by a group of protesters at Neelimala. The protesters had stopped the women as they spotted them carrying 'Irumudikettu' (offerings to Lord Ayyappa). Durga and Bindu then sat on a hunger strike, demanding that they be allowed to enter the temple and offer prayers.

Durga was later allegedly assaulted by her mother-in-law for entering the temple. She filed a police complaint, accusing her mother of thrashing her with a stick.