546 Indian nationals including 500 fishermen languishing in Pakistan jails

Islamabad: At least 546 Indian nationals, including nearly 500 fishermen, are languishing in Pakistani jails, according to a list the Pakistan government handed over to the Indian envoy here on Saturday.

The list was given to High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale under the Consular Access Agreement signed between the two countries on May 21, 2008.

The foreign office said the Indian prisoners included "52 civilians and 494 fishermen".

It said the "step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement", under which both countries were required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year - on January 1 and July 1.

The foreign office said the Indian government will also hand over a list of its prisoners in India to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

According to the list Islamabad shared with India on January 1 this year, there were 351 Indian prisoners held in Pakistan, including 54 civilians and 297 fishermen.

The foreign office said 219 Indian fishermen were released on January 6 this year and added that Pakistan would release another 77 fishermen and one civilian on July 10.