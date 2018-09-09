55-year-old Kerala nun found dead inside well in Kollam

Kerala: The body of a 55-year-old nun found dead inside a well at a convent in Kerala, police said. The incident took place in Mount Tabor Dayara Convent in Kollam's Pathanapuram.

Identified as Susan, the nun used to teach at the St Stephens School in Pathanapuram, which is about 80 km from the state capital.

Workers at the Mount Tabor Convent initially found blood stains near the well. This happened at around 9 am.

Following this, the workers saw the nun's body floating inside the well, the police added.

Susan had been teaching at the school for the last 12 years.

Both the school and the Convent are run by the Kottayam-headquartered Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church.

The cause of the death is yet to be acertained.