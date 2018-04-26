58 MPs, MLAs face cases of hate speech; most from BJP: ADR report

NEW DELHI: While political parties keep accusing each other of indulging in hate mongering, election affidavits of several lawmakers have revealed that at least 58 MPs and MLAs from across party lines have cases related to hate speech against them. As per a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), 15 sitting Lok Sabha MPs have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves. The analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates and MPs/MLAs prior to the last election they contested.

Of those who have listed cases of hate speech against them, 10 are sitting Lok Sabha MPs belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Others include 1 each from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Shiv Sena (SHS).

Fouty three sitting MLAs have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves. Of these, 17 belong to the BJP, 5 each are from the TRS and AIMIM, 3 are from TDP, 2 each from Congress, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Janata Dal United (JDU) and Shiv Sena, 1 each from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and 2 are Independent MLAs.

Eleven sitting MLAs with declared cases related to hate speech are from Telangana, four belong to Bihar, 9 are from Uttar Pradesh, 4 from Maharashtra, 3 each from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and 2 each from Uttarakhand and West Bengal. One MLA each from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Jharkhand also have declared cases related to hate speech against them.

Among the ministers, Union Minister Uma Bharti has declared cases of hate speech against her while there are 8 state ministers also who have similar cases against themselves. Political party leaders such as Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) and Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) also have declared cases against them.

In the last 5 years, 198 candidates with such declared cases have contested elections for state assemblies, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In last 5 years, 141 candidates from recognized political parties and 29 candidates from unrecognized political parties have given ticket to such type of candidates. In last 5 years, 28 independent candidates with similar cases have contested the elections for state Assemblies, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.