6.4-magnitude quake strikes Arunachal Pradesh

The quake reportedly occurred around 4 am and its epicentre was located in Tibet's Nyingchi prefecture. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 18, 2017, 07:42 AM IST
NEW DELHI: An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh early on Saturday, media reports said.

The tremor occurred around 4 am and its epicenter was located in Tibet's Nyingchi Prefecture, which is close to Arunachal.

There was, however, no immediate report of casualty.

The strong quake was followed by a magnitude 5 tremor around the same place in Tibet.

The first quake struck at a depth of about 10 km, while the second struck at a depth of about 6 km, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

