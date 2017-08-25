close
6 coaches of Mumbai local train derails, 5 injured

No casualties have been reported so far.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:57
6 coaches of Mumbai local train derails, 5 injured
Mumbai local train derails: ANI

Mumbai: In the third incident of trail derailment within a span of a week, six coaches of a suburban train derailed near Mahim station on the Harbour Line on Friday morning, injuring five passengers, Western Railway said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident comes two days after Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed on August 23, injuring over 80 people. On August 19, 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed killing 24 and injuring over 156 people. Both the incidents took place in Uttar Pradesh.

The derailment affected train movement on the Wadala-Andheri section, a railway official said.

The local train, which started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), was on its way to Andheri station when a problem was detected in the overhead equipment (that supplies power for train movement) near Mahim station.

The train was to be shifted to another track because of the problem. Four front coaches derailed as it was reversing from the platform around 9.55 am, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhatkar said.

Efforts were on to rerail the coaches as soon as possible, he said.

In a series of tweet, the Western Railway said:

 

 

 

 

Train movement on the Wadala-Andheri section was affected due to the derailment. However, all western main lines in the Churchgate-Virar section were unaffected, Bhatkar said.
An inquiry would be instituted to ascertain the cause of the incident, he said. 

Following the two train accidents in UP, an 'anguished and 'pained' Suresh Prabhu offered to quit from his post of Railway Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, “asked him to wait.”

 

With PTI and ANI inputs

