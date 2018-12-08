6 critically injured airlifted, 13 killed in Poonch after bus fell into gorge

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

At least 13 people died and several injured in the accident.

At least six critically injured were airlifted to Jammu on Saturday after a bus skilled and fell into the gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. At least 13 people died and several injured in the accident. The accident took place in Plera in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.

Four women and a minor were among the deceased. The number of injured remains 17, news agency PTI reported.

The accident occurred when the driver of the bus, coming from Loran to Poonch, lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rolled down into a 100-meter gorge, a police official said.

Six persons were found dead on the spot and five more succumbed to injuries while being evacuated from the scene, the officer said, adding that two more succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

He said condition of four of the injured persons was stated to be critical and are being airlifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu for specialised treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief and anguish over the loss of precious lives in the tragic road accident.

In his message, the governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

He has wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) demanded an investigation into the frequent accidents in the mountainous belts.

A special team of officials should be constituted to check the condition of old vehicles on roads, especially in hilly and far-flung areas, the JKPCC said in a statement here.

It also demanded adequate compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured.

(With Agency Inputs)

