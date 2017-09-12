close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

6-month cooling period for granting divorce can be waived: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the minimum cooling period of six months for granting the decree of divorce under the Hindu law can be waived by a trial court if there was no possibility of cohabitation between an estranged couple.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 20:22
6-month cooling period for granting divorce can be waived: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the minimum cooling period of six months for granting the decree of divorce under the Hindu law can be waived by a trial court if there was no possibility of cohabitation between an estranged couple.

The 1955 Hindu Marriage Act provides for a statutory cooling period of six months between the first and the last motion for seeking divorce by mutual consent to explore the possibility of settlement and cohabitation.

"We are of the view that the period mentioned in section 13B(2) is not mandatory but directory; it will be open to the court to exercise its discretion in the facts and circumstances of each case where there is no possibility of parties resuming cohabitation and there are chances of alternative rehabilitation," a bench comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit said.

The apex court said the minimum period of six months can be relaxed by the trial court in certain situations and the estranged couple, who are seeking divorce with mutual consent, can file waiver application after a week of filing the first motion.

The top court also said that in conducting such proceedings, the trial court "can also use the medium of video conferencing and permit genuine representation of the parties through close relations, such as parents or siblings, where the parties are unable to appear in person for any just and valid reason as may satisfy the court, to advance the interest of justice".

The court noted in its verdict that the object of the cooling off period was to safeguard against a "hurried decision" if there was otherwise a possibility of differences being reconciled.

"Though every effort has to be made to save a marriage, if there are no chances of reunion and there are chances of fresh rehabilitation, the court should not be powerless in enabling the parties to have a better option," it said.

"In determining the question whether the provision is mandatory or directory, language alone is not always decisive. The court has to have the regard to the context, the subject matter and the object of the provision," it said.

The bench was dealing with a plea filed by an estranged couple which had sought waiver of the six month period on the ground that they have been living separately for the past eight years and there was no possibility of their re-union.

TAGS

DivorceSupreme CourtHindu Marriage Act

From Zee News

If air quality in India meets WHO standards, people could live longer
Environment

If air quality in India meets WHO standards, people could l...

Kerala

Dog culling in Kerala: SC accepts apology, closes contempt

Govt cuts power supply of houses without toilets in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s village
Uttar Pradesh

Govt cuts power supply of houses without toilets in Uttar P...

Benami property case against Lalu and family referred to Adjudicating Authority
Bihar

Benami property case against Lalu and family referred to Ad...

Jammu and Kashmir

Govt trying to regain faith of people of Kashmir: Rajnath S...

Mohan Bhagwat calls for celebrating diversity, while striving for unity
India

Mohan Bhagwat calls for celebrating diversity, while strivi...

WorldAsia

US has not issued demands over Afghanistan

Sri Lankan court remands 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen
Haryana

Sri Lankan court remands 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen

DMK moves Madras HC seeking direction to Governor to order floor test
Tamil Nadu

DMK moves Madras HC seeking direction to Governor to order...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due

Vivekananda’s vision transcends narrow political binaries

DNA Edit: AIMPLB applies caution in triple talaq case

Sorry Mr. CEO, Ryan International is no victim and you have blood on your hands