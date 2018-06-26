हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxal Attack

6 security personnel martyred, 10 injured in Naxal attack in Jharkhand

At least six jawans of the Jaguar police party were martyred while 10 others got injured during an encounter with Naxals.

6 security personnel martyred, 10 injured in Naxal attack in Jharkhand
Representational image

At least six jawans of the Jaguar force were martyred while 10 others got injured during an encounter with Naxals near Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border. According to reports, the Naxals triggered a landmine blast at Budhapahad area in Garhwa district of Jharkhand, killing the security personnel.

Soon after the team, comprising cobra, CRPF and police department personnel, reached the hilly area, the Naxals triggered the landmine blast. While four security personnel were martyred in the explosion, two others were killed in the encounter that followed.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Vipul Shukla, said the police got information that some Naxals were present in the Chinjo area of Garhwa district. He further confirmed that when the security personnel went to the area on Tuesday evening, the Maoists carried out the landmine blast and opened fire.

He also said that the encounter was still on and additional security personnel were being rushed to the area.

Prabhat Khabar quoted police department official Rakesh Pandey as saying that poor strategy and lack of preparedness led to the loss of lives of the security personnel.

A report in Live Hindustan said that the Naxal operation was masterminded by a Naxal leader named Vishwanath alias Santosh, who had moved to Jharkhand from Andhra Pradesh.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
Naxal AttackJharkhand naxal attackNaxalsJharkhand

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close