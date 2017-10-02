6 things about Mahatma Gandhi that tripped Britishers

New Delhi: It's not easy to be the Mahatma Gandhi. After all, this was the man who rattled the entire British kingdom – leading the country to it's glorious freedom.

The journey wasn't easy.

Arrests, fasts, protests – Gandhi faced it all in a good stride, riling the Britishers to no end.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, here are five facts about the father of our nation – Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi – that tripped the Britishers.

1. Grassroot economist

In his initial days of struggle, Gandhi realised that changes at grassroot level – villages and small towns – are the key to the country's development. It is here that he put forward his fresh economic views along with the idea of liberating the nation – a move not expected by the Britishers.

2. Go Swadeshi, leave out Videshi

Another movement initiated by Gandhi was the swadeshi movement. An extension of the grassroot economic principal mentioned above, this movement had a simple philosophy – attack Britishers where it hurts the most. People were asked to boycott British goods and opt for domestic products in an attempt to shake up the profits of the British empire.

3. Rubbing salt on Britishers' wounds

The British government could never comprehend that thousands will come out and join the Dandi March – a satyagraha campaign against the salt tax. In 1928, he had warned the British to give complete freedom to India, else face consequences. Ignoring Gandhi's warnings proved costly. Dandi March – a monumental point in Indian freedom struggle – remains one of the biggest marches in the Indian history till date.

4. Tool of non-violence

For an empire, used to methods of torture, enslavement and physical abuse – non-violence as tool of protest was unheard of. Britisher''s simply didn't know how to deal with Gandhi's non-violence principle. They ended up resorting to more violence, earning condemnation from the entire world.

5. Inverted power pyramid

The Britishers manipulated Indians for a long time, thanks to the centralisation of power in the hands of feudal lords and rich people. Identifying the issue, Gandhi sought to change the dynamics by inverting the power pyramid. Advocating decentralising of power, he initiated ground-level movements that undercut the influence of riches. Dandi march, swadeshi movement are fine examples of this.

6. Social Reforms

Britishers and their supporters thrived on India's outdated social laws and caste divisions. Gandhi, like a true visionary, sought out to change all this. He worked towards empowering women, uplifting people from so-called lower sections of the communities. Their support became an important tool while overthrowing the British rule in India.