Delhi

6-year-old girl raped in Kamla Market area of Delhi

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Kamla Market area of New Delhi. The child had gone missing while playing near her home on Saturday evening, following which the family approached the police.

After the police started searching for the girl, they found her in an unconscious state in the Kamla market area. She was taken to a hospital where medical tests were conducted. Doctors later confirmed that she was raped.

A case has been filed by police. According to sources, the police have launched manhunt for eunuch.

