close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

6,000 NGOs could lose licence to receive foreign donations

The show cause notices were issued on July 8 and the NGOs have time till July 23 to give their reply.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 15:49

New Delhi: Nearly 6,000 NGOs could lose their licence to receive foreign donations with the home ministry serving them show cause notices for not filing annual income and expenditure records for five consecutive years, an official said on Monday.

The show cause notices were issued on July 8 and the NGOs have time till July 23 to give their reply.

In May this year, 18,523 NGOs were given a one-time opportunity by the home ministry to give details of their income and expenses by June 14.

These NGOs, registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA, that allows them to receive foreign donations, were told to submit their annual returns for five years -- 2010-11 to 2014-15.

The home ministry said in a circular that as a one time measure, all NGOs were given an opportunity for one month to file their missing annual returns by June 14 without paying any penalty.

 Email and SMS alerts were also sent to them regularly for one month beginning mid-May.

"However, in spite of sufficient and adequate notice, it has been observed that 5,922 associations have not uploaded their annual returns for three or more than three years within the stipulated time given in the notice," the circular said.

All these NGOs were given show cause notices on July 8 on why their FCRA registration may not be cancelled under the FCRA.

The associations have been requested to furnish their replies, if any, by July 23, failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say and action as proposed will be taken by the home ministry as per FCRA, it said.

According to the FCRA, the renewal of registration for receiving foreign funds cannot be granted unless the annual returns are uploaded on the FCRA website by the organisation.

Over 20,000 NGOs are registered under the FCRA.

In November 2016, the government had directed more than 11,000 NGOs to file applications for renewal of registration by February 28, 2017.

Of the above, 3,500 NGOs filed applications for renewal till February 2017. 

Registration of more than 7,000 NGOs were deemed expired due to non-filing of renewal applications.

TAGS

NGOsNGOS licenseforeign donationsNew DelhiHome MinistryForeign Contribution (Regulation) ActFCRA

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Uttar Pradesh budget session begins tomorrow
India

Uttar Pradesh budget session begins tomorrow

Three militants gunned down by security forces in north Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara, infiltration bid foiled
Jammu and Kashmir

Three militants gunned down by security forces in north Kas...

WorldAsia

Ailing Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo seriously ill, hospital...

Panama Papers case: Pakistan probe panel submits final report
WorldAsia

Panama Papers case: Pakistan probe panel submits final repo...

Rex Tillerson to visit Gulf for talks on Qatar crisis
AmericasWorld

Rex Tillerson to visit Gulf for talks on Qatar crisis

India, US, Japan begin Malabar exercise in Bay of Bengal as China watches
India

India, US, Japan begin Malabar exercise in Bay of Bengal as...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why Mamata’s reading of the Darjeeling unrest is wrong

Resisting Chinese browbeating: Non-alignment should be replaced with strategic alignment

DNA Edit | A conflict within: End the duel between majority and minority

Indo-US energy ties power a bright future

Bleeding for the Men in Blue: Short history of Team India's coaches and their styles