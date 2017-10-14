61% people call Swachh Bharat an 'excellent' campaign: Survey

New Delhi: Participants in a survey on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app have given high ratings to the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, a statement said today.

As many as 61 per cent of respondents termed the government's efforts to make the country clean as excellent while 20 per cent termed it good and 11 per cent average.

"94 per cent of people expressed optimism and said Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India can be achieved," it said.

"79 per cent respondents said they have witnessed behavioural change in people's attitude in the last three years regarding cleanliness. 90 per cent said they now make conscious efforts to maintain cleanliness," it said.

The statement did not say how many people participated in the survey called 'Swachhata Samvad' (dialogue on cleanliness).

