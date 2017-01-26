68th Republic Day: From Tejas, Jaguars to Sukohis – India displays its military might at Rajpath

New Delhi: The grand 68th Republic Day Parade showcased India's military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade.

Led by Wing Commander Ramesh Kumar Dubey, the parade started with four Mi-17 helicopters, flying an Indian flag and three other helicopters flying ensigns of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, showered flower petals.

This was followed by Parade Commander Lt Gen Manoj Naravane and his second-in-command, Maj Gen Rajesh Sahai paying respects to the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces — the President of India. Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees also followed the Parade Commander.

A contingent of UAE soldiers, along with its music band led the parade.

Major attraction of the parade was marching of India's only mounted Calvary with its majestic horses.

The parade also witnessed the heroic motor bike stunts by defence personnel. One of the major highlights parade was the fly past by Mi-35 helicopters, indigenous combat light aircraft Tejas, Jaguars and Sukohis.

However, these two events were carried out at the fag end of the parade.

The army also showcased its Tank T-90 and Infantry Combat Vehicle and Bramhos Missile, one of its treasured armour, its Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, Transportable Satellite Terminal and Akash Weapon System. Another attraction will be the Dhanush Gun system.

Advanced Light Helicopters Rudra then made a fly-past.

The R-Day parade also witnessed Mechanised Infantry Regiment, Bihar Regiment, Gorkha Training Centre and combined band of Punjab Regimental Centre, Sikh Regimental Centre, Madras Engineering Group, Infantry, Battalion (Territorial Army) Sikh Light Infantry.

During the parade, tableaus from ex-servicemen was followed by Naval Marching Contingent and a naval tableau. An Air force Marching Contingent followed by an air force tableau also showcased India's air prowess.

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its Advanced Towed Artificial Gun System (ATAGS) and medium power radar Arudhra.

The Paramilitary forces contingent was led by BSF's Camel Band followed by marching contingents of Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Delhi Police, elite NSG and the NCC. Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Lakshdwaeep, Karanataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, these states showcased their tradition and culture through their respective tableau.

The Department of Central Board of Excise and Customs under the Ministry of Finance, along with the Ministry of Skill Development, also exhibited their tableau at the R-Day Parade.

With PTI inputs