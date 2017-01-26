68th Republic Day: PM Narendra Modi breaks protocol again, walks down Rajpath to greet people
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday walked down at the Rajpath to greet citizens during the 68th Republic Day celebrations here, yet again breaking away from tradition.
This is the second time when Prime Minister Modi walked down the Rajpath, last year on the occasion of Republic Day.
India today celebrated its 68th Republic Day with great joy and zeal.
While on the one hand, the country's military prowess and achievements in various fields was showcased, on the other was the display of state-of- the-art defence and cultural platforms that left the audience mesmerised.
A major attraction of this year`s parade was a 149-member UAE contingent led by Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli, consisting of the UAE Presidential Guard, the Air Force, the Navy and Army contingent led by a UAE band consisting of 35 musicians marching on the majestic Rajpath and presenting a ceremonial salute to President Pranab Mukherjee.
For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as 'Black Cat' Commandoes, took part in the parade on Rajpath.
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi - Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan - was the chief guest of the occasion and was accompanied by a delegation of ministers.
Here's the video of the PM walking down the Rajpath to greet people.
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi greets spectators at Rajpath after #RepublicDay parade pic.twitter.com/wR2jZMQ46q
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017
With ANI inputs
