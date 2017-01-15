69th Army Day celebrations - In Pics

New Delhi: Army Day was celebrated on Sunday wherein General Bipin Rawat awarded gallantry medals to those who showed extraordinary courage while performing duty and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the courage and invaluable service of the soldiers and officers.

Following are some of the pictures of the celebrations -

The three Service Chiefs paying homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of 69th Army Day 2017 #ArmyDay2017 pic.twitter.com/8JmXa9XhL8 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2017

To commemorate the occasion #ArmyDay2017 Surya Kaman payed homage to the valiant soldiers who were martyred in service to the Nation. pic.twitter.com/aFtvZ3TiMH — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2017