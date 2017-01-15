69th Army Day celebrations - In Pics
New Delhi: Army Day was celebrated on Sunday wherein General Bipin Rawat awarded gallantry medals to those who showed extraordinary courage while performing duty and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the courage and invaluable service of the soldiers and officers.
Following are some of the pictures of the celebrations -
The three Service Chiefs paying homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti on the occasion of 69th Army Day 2017 #ArmyDay2017 pic.twitter.com/8JmXa9XhL8
— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2017
To commemorate the occasion #ArmyDay2017 Surya Kaman payed homage to the valiant soldiers who were martyred in service to the Nation. pic.twitter.com/aFtvZ3TiMH
— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2017
Joined the Army Day reception. Interacted with Army personnel & also presented certificates to army personnel for their innovations. pic.twitter.com/SQ0rUZrMRE
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Makar Sankranti celebrations across the country
- Haryana Minister Anil Vij takes back his insulting comments against Gandhi
- Exclusive: Para SF of Indian Army - The specialised combat force!
- Faqir Gujri: Frozen village in J&K with no electricity and water
- 24 dead after boat carrying 40 capsizes in river Ganga in Patna; many still missing
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- India vs England, 1st ODI: As it happened...
- Pakistani Hulk, Arbab Khizer Hayat, intends to become a WWE wrestler just like The Great Khali - VIDEO
- Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence over Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif relationship!
- India vs England, Pune ODI: MS Dhoni still the boss; convinces Virat Kohli with spot on DRS call — WATCH