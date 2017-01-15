close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

69th Army Day celebrations - In Pics

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 21:28

New Delhi: Army Day was celebrated on Sunday wherein General Bipin Rawat awarded gallantry medals to those who showed extraordinary courage while performing duty and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the courage and invaluable service of the soldiers and officers.

Following are some of the pictures of the celebrations -

First Published: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 21:17

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.