Uttarakhand

7 killed, several injured in Uttarakhand road accident

At least seven people were killed after an accident took place in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, as reported by news agency ANI on Friday.

The bodies have been recovered from the accident site where rocks fell on labourers on the Kedarnath roadway near Banswara in Rudraprayag district, ANI reported quoting Rudraprayag DM Mangesh Ghildiyal.

In the accident, five other labourers were also critically injured. 

The rescue work is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

UttarakhandRudraprayag districtUttarakhand road accident

