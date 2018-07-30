हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

7 members of a family commit suicide in Ranchi

Sunny Sharad

Just days after mass suicide by 11 members of a family in Burari in the national capital shocked the country, a similar case has come to the fore. At least seven members of a family allegedly committed suicide in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

The mass suicide was allegedly committed by the family residing in Kanke police station area in Ranchi. While the police have begun investigation into the case, the cause of the same is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this month, another family of six had committed suicide in their apartment in Hazaribag in Jharkhand. According to The Times of India, the police suspected financial stress to be the reason behind the family taking the extreme step.

These incidents come less than a month after 11 members of a family in Delhi were found dead under mysterious circumstances. It was later confirmed by the police that they had killed themselves. However, the Delhi Police is still investigating a murder angle in the case as well.

The oldest member of the family, 75-year-old Narayana was the only one who was strangled to death, the bodies of the rest were found hanging from the roof of the courtyard in the house.

A register was later recovered from the residence of the family which pointed at the possibility of some “spiritual practice” behind the cause of the deaths.

