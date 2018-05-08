7-month pregnant woman raped, sets herself ablaze in Maharashtra's Beed

MUMBAI: In yet another incident of brutality against females, a seven-month pregnant woman was raped in Maharashtra's Beed. The woman had come over to her parents' place for the birth of the child.

The incident happened while the woman was alone at her maternal home. While her brother had gone to work, the other family members had gone to attend a wedding.

The accused has been identified as Vishnu Navale, who happens to be a neighbour. Navale sneaked into the house, forced the woman and raped her.

Soon after the tragedy, the woman poured kerosene and set herself on fire. She has been admitted to a government hospital with 75 per cent burn injuries.

The police have, meanwhile, arrested the accused.

In the last couple of months, there has been a massive uproar in the Kathua and Unnao gangrape cases. An eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district was allegedly gang-raped by six men who had held her hostage in a village temple for a week in January 2018. She was sedated time and again before being killed. The victim was abducted on January 10, was strangled to death on January 14 and her body was found on January 17, according to reports.

In the Unnao gangrape case, an 18-year-old woman has alleged that BJP MP Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates raped her in June 2017 and that authorities had refused to register her complaint. The teen survivor also claimed that the BJP lawmaker is behind the alleged custodial death of her father. Her father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Monday night and died during treatment. He had been arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act.