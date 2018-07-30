हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
mass suicide

7 of family found dead, cops suspect two brothers killed rest before committing suicide

Sunny Kumar

7 of family found dead, cops suspect two brothers killed rest before committing suicide
ANI Photo

New Delhi: After the shocking incident of 11 members of a family committing suicide in Burari, seven members of a family in Ranchi's Kanke were found dead in their house recently. While it was intially suspected that all of them had committed suicide, initial investigations point that two brothers among them may have killed the others before committing suicide themselves.

This was revealed by DIG AV Homkar who said that police personnel investigating the incident have recovered two suicide notes. "Prima facie, it appears two brothers killed rest of their family and then hanged themselves due to financial issues," he said. "We have recovered a 15-page and another 2-page suicide notes from them." These notes reportedly elaborate on financial problems and difficulties in loan repayment. They also reveal that Rs 20 lakhs was spent on medical treatment of a toddler in the family.

It is also being reported that among the dead are the parents of the two brothers. The deceased are Sachinand Jha who retired from Railways, his wife, elder son Deepak Jha, younger son Rupesh Jha, elder daughter-in-law Soni Jha, seven-year-old granddaughter Drishti and toddler Jangu.

Homakr also revealed that it has been found that the two children and Soni may have been stragulated to death while the parents were stabbed with a knife. The two brothers may have then hung themselves from a ceiling fan.

It has been found that the house where the incident took place belongs to a retired Army personnel - Narayan Mishra. He had rented the house to the family which hailed from Bhagalpur in Bihar. 

Tags:
mass suicidecrime scene

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close