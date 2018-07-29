हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

7-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in Rajasthan

Police recovered her body at around 4.30 pm from the maize field, about 250 to 300 metres from her home.

Representational image

Jaipur: A seven-year-old girl in Rajasthan was found dead in a field after being allegedly raped. Her body suffered injury marks on neck suggesting that she was strangulated after being raped.

The incident took place in Jhalawar district's Mogiyabhiya village, SHO of Kamkheda police station Dharmaram said.

The body of the minor, who had gone missing on Friday evening while playing outside her home, was found on Saturday. Police recovered her body at around 4.30 pm from the maize field, about 250 to 300 metres from her home, the SHO said.

The police suspect the minor was strangulated to death after being raped sometime last night as her body bore injury marks on the neck.

No injury marks were found anywhere else on her body, Dharmaram said.

The victim's body has been sent for autopsy. The exact cause of her death and rape, however, will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report comes, the SHO added.

No suspects have been identified so far and the deceased's family has also not named anyone, he said.

A case will be registered under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and POCSO Act, the official said.

The girl's body was handed over to her family on Saturday evening after a post-mortem examination, he added.

The place falls under the constituency of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. This is the second incident of rape and murder of a minor reported in just five months.

(With inputs from agencies)

