7-year-old Pakistani girl granted visa for open heart surgery in India

The Centre on Wednesday granted medical visa to a 7-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi for undergoing an open-heart surgery in India.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 11:21
7-year-old Pakistani girl granted visa for open heart surgery in India

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday granted medical visa to a 7-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi for undergoing an open-heart surgery in India.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed the development on Twitter and also wished for the speedy recovery of the ailing Pakistani girl.

Here's what she tweeted.

The girl's mother had earlier sought EAM Swaraj's help in getting a medical visa for her daughter's treatment.

She had applied for a medical visa in August.

Sushma Swaraj, medical visa, Pakistani girl, open heart surgery, India, Pakistan

