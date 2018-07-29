हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh weather

70 deaths reported from across UP in four days of rain and lightning

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed senior officials to visit areas where rainfall has taken a toll and get various agencies to help in rescue and relief operations. 

A woman with her child tries to stay dry in a waterlogged street in Mathura. (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: As many as 70 people have died due to weather-related incidents between July 26 and July 29 across Uttar Pradesh. Another 77 have been injured.

New agency ANI reported that of these, the maximum number of deaths from one place has been in Saharanpur where 11 people died due to rain and lightning. Nine deaths have been reported from Meerut as well while other places in the state like Amra, Mainpuri, Kasganj, Agra, Bulandshahr and Muzaffarnagar too have seen multiple deaths in these four days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Uttar Pradesh this week with flood-like conditions emerging in places like Saharanpur. Six of a family died on Saturday when a building collapsed due to incessant rainfall.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed senior officials to visit areas where rainfall has taken a toll and get various agencies to help in rescue and relief operations. 

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted that there could be more rain in store in the coming week - especially in western parts of the state.

