Indian Navy

70 Indian warships have fought pirates in Gulf of Aden since 2008: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed as many as 70 Indian naval warships in the Gulf of Aden since 2008 as part of the anti-piracy operation, Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Monday.

These warships safely escorted more than 3440 ships with over 25,000 mariners on board.

"As regards our commitment to thwarting piracy in Gulf of Aden, Navy remains committed to curbing this global menace. Since 2008, 70 Indian naval warships have been deployed, which safely escorted over 3440 ships with over 25,000 mariners on board," he said.

Lanba added that the Indian Navy is also looking at inducting 56 warships and submarines and the process for bringing in a third aircraft carrier has been moved, vowing to enhance the force's maritime capability.

He also assured the country that the Navy is keeping round-the-clock vigil on India's maritime domain.

"Navy is looking at inducting 56 warships and submarines to enhance its strength. This is apart from 32 warships under construction," he said at his annual press conference.

The process for installing automated identification transponders on around 2.5 lakh fishing boats has been started as part of efforts to enhance coastal security, Admiral Lanba said.

The process for induction of a third aircraft carrier has been moved, he said.

Talking about the contract given to Reliance Naval Engineering limited for five offshore patrol vehicles, he said, "We are looking into the contract."

"Bank guarantee for the deal has been encashed," he added.

Asked about the status of the proposal to set up a base at Seychelles' Assumption Island, he said talks were on with the government of the island nation.

With Maldives now having a favourable government, the two countries are set to strengthen their maritime cooperation, the Navy chief said.

(With inputs from agencies)

