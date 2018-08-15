72nd Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi to address nation from Red Fort, may launch health scheme

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday – which will be his fifth speech after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014. He will be received by the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.

This will be followed by seven hundred cadets of the National Cadet Corps, drawn from 16 schools of the Delhi Directorate comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force wings, participating in the flag hoisting ceremony this year.

The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2281 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel C Sandeep and the Gun Position Officer will be Regiment Havildar Major Kolate Rajesh Shripati.

Tight Security in National Capital

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the national capital in view of the 72nd Independence Day Celebrations. The Red Fort from where Prime Minister Modi will address the nation has been put under a high-security cover. Around 70,000 Delhi Police personnel and about 90 companies of security forces have been deployed.

As far as the celebrations are concerned across the country, the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar has been illuminated in tri colours of the national flag. Along with that, the Parliament, Vayu Bhawan and North and South Block have also turned tri-coloured. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Moradabad railway station have beautifully been illuminated in tricolour.

Navy to Coordinate Official 72nd I-Day Celebrations

For the 72nd Independence Day celebrations, the Navy is the coordinating service. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander PR Jagan Mohan of the Indian Navy. The Army Contingent will be commanded by Major Suraj Pal, the Navy contingent by Lt Cdr MYV Tejas, while Squadron Leader Praveen Narayan will lead the Air Force contingent.

The Delhi Police contingent will be led by ACP Jagdev Singh Yadav, a Defence Ministry statement said.

PM Invites Suggestions/Ideas From People



PM Modi had recently sought ideas from people for his Independence Day speech, a practice he has followed for the past three years. For the past three years, Modi has invited ideas and suggestions directly from people. According to MyGov.In, PM Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech.

Some of the suggestions already received on the website include the ones on cases of rape, open defecation, reservation system and education.

PM May Announce Major Health Scheme, Sops

On the occasion of 72 Independence Day, the PM is likely to make major announcements, sops and special assistance for flood-hit states. He may also announce tweaking of the Sukanya Sammridhi Yojana to provide more benefit to the girl child along with benefits for about 32 crore Jan Dhan account holders.

The PTI quoted sources as saying that the government may also announce an attractive micro-insurance scheme. In a bid to provide relief to elderly people, PM Modi may announce doubling of the maximum limit under Atal Pension Yojana. Currently, the amount is limit to Rs 5,000.

In addition, the PM's speech may also focus on controversial issues the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Rafale Deal, mob lynching and atrocities against Dalits.

PM Modi will also announce pilot projects of Ayushman Bharat in select district hospitals on the occasion of Independence Day on Wednesday. The full roll-out of the scheme is expected to be announced from September 25 onwards. Ayushman Bharat, which is also referred to as 'Modicare', is the national healthcare policy launched by the Government of India in February this year.

The ambitious healthcare policy promises to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families

(approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country and a beneficiary covered under the scheme will be allowed to take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country.

The scheme is entitlement based, with the entitlement decided on the basis of deprivation criteria in the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) database. The beneficiaries can avail the facilities in both public as well as empanelled private healthcare centres.

Last year, PM Modi spoke for nearly 54 minutes from the Red Fort, which was his shortest Independence Day address to the nation since 2014. He spoke for over 65 minutes in 2014, 86 minutes in 2015, and 94 minutes in 2016.

(With Agenncy Inputs)