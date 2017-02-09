74 missing defence personnel believed to be in Pakistan custody: Government
New Delhi: 74 missing defence personnel (MDP) are believed to be in Pakistan's custody but whose presence has not been acknowledged so far by that country, the government said today.
Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the government has raised the matter with the Pakistan government on numerous occasions, including at high levels.
"As per available information, there are 74 MDP that are believed to be in Pakistan's custody but whose presence has not been acknowledged so far by Pakistan...
"A committee of kin of MDP visited jails in Pakistan in 2007 but could not find evidence of their presence. However, government continues to raise this matter with the government there," the minister said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
He also said there are "at present 208 individuals -- 61 civil prisoners and 147 fishermen -- who are Indian or believed to be Indian in Pakistani jails".
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- Live in the present, Dr Subhash Chandra tells children in Delhi
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos