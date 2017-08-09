close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

75th anniversary of Quit India Movement: PM Narendra Modi asks people to rid nation of communalism, terrorism

The nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 11:56
75th anniversary of Quit India Movement: PM Narendra Modi asks people to rid nation of communalism, terrorism

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked people to rid the country of filth, poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism by 2022.

This year`s theme is "Sankalp se Siddhi.

The Prime Minister asked the people to take inspiration from the 1942 movement, and said, "Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a 'New India' of our dreams by 2022."

In a series of tweets, Modi noted that the entire nation had come together under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi with the aim of attaining freedom.

"On the 75th anniversary of the historic Quit India movement, we salute all the great women & men who took part in the movement," he wrote.

Both Houses of Parliament will hold a special session on the occasion. Both Houses will suspend the Question Hour and Zero Hour to make way for the special session`s proceedings.

All parties are also expected to express their views on the movement, with the discussion culminating into a resolution that will be passed in order to reaffirm their commitment to the nation.

The National Archives of India is organising a special exhibition in New Delhi from today to mark the 75th year of Quit India Movement and Azad Hind Fauz.

The two big events of the Indian history will be displayed through thousands of declassified files and documents.

The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.

TAGS

Quit India MovementNarendra ModiMahatma GandhiAzad Hind Fauz

From Zee News

Rescuer women safety app –7 good reasons to love it!
Apps

Rescuer women safety app –7 good reasons to love it!

AfricaWorldAsia

Four Pakistani Army personnel killed in suicide attack

US trade body to probe Apple on Qualcomm&#039;s patent claims
Technology

US trade body to probe Apple on Qualcomm's patent clai...

Stunning pictures of US Naval Base Guam which North Korea wants to strike with missile
WorldAsia

Stunning pictures of US Naval Base Guam which North Korea w...

Facebook &#039;kills&#039; Lifestage app dedicated to teens
Internet & Social Media

Facebook 'kills' Lifestage app dedicated to teens

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Vs Amazon Great India Sale: Compare best deals
Internet & Social Media

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Vs Amazon Great India Sale: Compa...

Maratha Kranti Morcha hold biggest march – Mumbai Police, Central Railway make special arrangements – Details inside
Maharashtra

Maratha Kranti Morcha hold biggest march – Mumbai Police, C...

Tamil Nadu

Address increase in attacks against Indian fishermen by Sri...

Men strangle horse in Haryana&#039;s Jind, two cops help them – Inhuman act goes viral on social media
Haryana

Men strangle horse in Haryana's Jind, two cops help th...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans

The culture of fake encounters

India left to fend for itself with the White House in crisis mode

DNA Edit | Night of long knives: Shah & Patel walk the wire on a dramatic day

UEFA Super Cup: Manchester United's bid to return to summit of European football begins against Real Madrid