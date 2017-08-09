75th anniversary of Quit India Movement: PM Narendra Modi asks people to rid nation of communalism, terrorism

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked people to rid the country of filth, poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism by 2022.

This year`s theme is "Sankalp se Siddhi.

The Prime Minister asked the people to take inspiration from the 1942 movement, and said, "Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a 'New India' of our dreams by 2022."

In a series of tweets, Modi noted that the entire nation had come together under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi with the aim of attaining freedom.

"On the 75th anniversary of the historic Quit India movement, we salute all the great women & men who took part in the movement," he wrote.

Both Houses of Parliament will hold a special session on the occasion. Both Houses will suspend the Question Hour and Zero Hour to make way for the special session`s proceedings.

All parties are also expected to express their views on the movement, with the discussion culminating into a resolution that will be passed in order to reaffirm their commitment to the nation.

The National Archives of India is organising a special exhibition in New Delhi from today to mark the 75th year of Quit India Movement and Azad Hind Fauz.

The two big events of the Indian history will be displayed through thousands of declassified files and documents.

The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.