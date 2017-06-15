close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

79 Indians invited to France as language assistants

The programme will start in October 2017 and end in May 2018, according to a statement from the French Embassy and the Institut Français India (IFI).

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 16:49

New Delhi: A total of 79 Indian students have been selected for the French Education Ministry`s English Language Assistants programme that will see participation of 60 countries.

The programme will start in October 2017 and end in May 2018, according to a statement from the French Embassy and the Institut Français India (IFI) here on Thursday.

"In the framework of their bilateral cooperation in education, France and India have agreed to support the mobility of students, encouraging the internationalisation of their higher education training courses," it said.

Students taking part in this 20-year-old teaching programme will be assisting English language teachers in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools by offering them an understanding of the language throughout the whole academic year.

The 79 students have been selected on the basis of their expertise in both French and English.

"The programme provides a unique opportunity to Indian students who have already acquired a high level of French language competence and to have a first professional experience in the French academic milieu," IFI Attache for Cooperation in Education Marie Doublier told IANS.

"They shall not only work in French schools but also live with French families to get a complete familiarity of the French lifestyle. They will also help develop links between French and Indian schools, teachers and students," she said.

She added that most participants become French language teachers in Indian schools, colleges and universities when they return.

TAGS

New DelhiFrench Education MinistryFrench embassyInstitut Français India (IFI)Marie Doublier

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

British PM Theresa May orders full public inquiry into deadly tower block fire
World

British PM Theresa May orders full public inquiry into dead...

AfricaWorld

Death toll in Somalia restaurant siege up to 31

Bihar

JD(U)-RJD alliance is not going work, Bihar needs a clean-...

PM Narendra Modi, 74 union ministers to perform Yoga on June 21
India

PM Narendra Modi, 74 union ministers to perform Yoga on Jun...

Delhi

Najma Heptulla to unfurl national flag at Jamia Millia Isla...

EuropeWorld

Hungary could not have prevented deaths of 71 migrants in l...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video