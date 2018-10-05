हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

8 killed, 5 injured as bus rolls down gorge in Uttarakhand's Sonagarh

The injured people have been shifted to the district hospital.

8 killed, 5 injured as bus rolls down gorge in Uttarakhand&#039;s Sonagarh
ANI photo

Nainital: At least eight people were killed and five others were injured after a mini-bus rolled down a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The accident took place in Sonagarh near Bhatwari.

The injured people have been shifted to the district hospital.

Clearing of debris and a rescue operation are being conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

 

More details awaited

